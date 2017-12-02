India-China Border Trade from Nathu La Ends

Bilateral border trade between India and China from Nathu La Border Trade formally came to a end for this season on Thursday.

A Closing function was organized at Nathu La in in Sikkim on Friday to mark the occasion and was attended by officials from Commerce and Industries Department, Customs, ITBP, Immigration and Traders.

The total volume of trade this year in 2017 was: Export: Rs. 2,83,91,230 and Import: Rs. 70,96,750

Commerce and Industries Department, Deputy Secretary, Tsewang Doma Bhutia declared the trade to be closed for this season of the year 2017.

The trade will resume for the next season on 1st May, 2018.