India, China Have No Option But to Live Peacefully: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Monday said India and China have no option except to live peacefully and help each other. On to the strained ties between the two countries in the wake of the Doklam standoff, the Nobel Peace laureate said that is not an important issue.

“Both the countries across the border have more than two billion people together. So, they need each other. India needs China and China needs India. There is no other way except live peacefully and helping each other,” said the Dalai Lama after meeting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He said even though small problems keep happening between the two countries, it was nothing serious.

The Tibetan spiritual leader, after arriving at the airport in Bhubaneswar, said: “War is not a solution. Solve the problem amicably as no country eventually wins a war.” He said modern India should pay more attention to learn ancient knowledge about how to tackle emotion.

The Chief Minister said they discussed several issues of contemporary importance. Honoured to receive Dalai Lama at “my residence… Discussed many issues of contemporary importance and sought his blessings and guidance for working towards our state’s development and welfare of the people”, tweeted Patnaik.

The prime preacher of Buddhism is scheduled to visit Chandragiri in Gajapati district where a sizeable population of Tibetans resides after their banishment from Tibet by China years ago.

The Dalai Lama will receive the prestigious Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences Humanitarian Award for the year 2017. The award will be conferred on him on Tuesday at a special function at the institute.

-IANS