Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 20 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

India, China Have No Option But to Live Peacefully: Dalai Lama

India, China Have No Option But to Live Peacefully: Dalai Lama
November 20
22:06 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Monday said India and China have no option except to live peacefully and help each other. On to the strained ties between the two countries in the wake of the Doklam standoff, the Nobel Peace laureate said that is not an important issue.

“Both the countries across the border have more than two billion people together. So, they need each other. India needs China and China needs India. There is no other way except live peacefully and helping each other,” said the Dalai Lama after meeting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He said even though small problems keep happening between the two countries, it was nothing serious.

The Tibetan spiritual leader, after arriving at the airport in Bhubaneswar, said: “War is not a solution. Solve the problem amicably as no country eventually wins a war.” He said modern India should pay more attention to learn ancient knowledge about how to tackle emotion.

The Chief Minister said they discussed several issues of contemporary importance. Honoured to receive Dalai Lama at “my residence… Discussed many issues of contemporary importance and sought his blessings and guidance for working towards our state’s development and welfare of the people”, tweeted Patnaik.

The prime preacher of Buddhism is scheduled to visit Chandragiri in Gajapati district where a sizeable population of Tibetans resides after their banishment from Tibet by China years ago.

The Dalai Lama will receive the prestigious Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences Humanitarian Award for the year 2017. The award will be conferred on him on Tuesday at a special function at the institute.

-IANS

Tags
Dalai Lama
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.