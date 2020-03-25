Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 25 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

India condemns terror attack on Kabul gurudwara

India condemns terror attack on Kabul gurudwara
March 25
18:25 2020
India on Wednesday strongly condemned the terror attack on a gurudwara in Afghanistan’s Kabul, saying targeting of a religious place in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak reflects the “diabolical mindset” of the perpetrators and their backers.

The External Affairs Ministry said India conveyed its sincerest condolences to the immediate family members of the deceased and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

“India stands ready to extend all possible assistance to the affected families of the Hindu and Sikh community of Afghanistan,” it said.

“Such cowardly attacks on the places of religious worship of the minority community, especially at this time of COVID-19 pandemic, is reflective of the diabolical mindset of the perpetrators and their backers,” the MEA said.

It said India stood in solidarity with the people, the government and the security forces of Afghanistan in their efforts for bringing peace and security to the country.

“We commend the brave Afghan security forces for their valorous response to the attack and their exemplary courage and dedication to protect the Afghan people and secure the country,” the MEA said.

Heavily armed gunmen and suicide bombers stormed a Sikh gurdwara in the heart of Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least 11 worshippers and wounding as many, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority community in the country.

Source: Business Today

Photo: Reuters

