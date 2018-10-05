Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 05 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

India Creates Rhino DNA Database to Nab Poachers

India Creates Rhino DNA Database to Nab Poachers
October 05
16:29 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

For the first time in the country, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) based in Dehradun has successfully created a DNA database of almost 200 rhinos from Assam, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. This is the first time that work is underway to create a database of the roughly 3,300 rhinos in the country.

Samrat Mondal, who is heading the project, believes that the database will help prosecute wildlife offenders once confiscated rhino parts are matched and tested with the tissue of the poached animal.

“It will help us produce scientific evidence before the law for prosecuting wildlife offenders,” says Mondal.

The dedicated Wildlife Forensic and Conservation Genetics Cell of the institute now has DNA samples of around 100 rhinos from the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam, 40 from the Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh, around 35-40 from Manas National Park and about 70-80 rhinos from Kaziranga National Park, both in Assam.

“We started creating the database in January and have records of 150-200 rhinos so far. The database is continuously growing. Already, four crime cases have been analysed and solved after seized rhino parts were matched with the poached animal,” Mondal said.

Besides the tissues being collected by the forest departments, WII and WWF-India are also collecting rhino dung and individual-level data is being generated to augment the tissue-based database.

SOURCE- Hindustan Times

Tags
Assam rhinorhino dnaWIIwildlife institute of india
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.