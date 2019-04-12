Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 12 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

India Develops New Mobile App ‘Jagruk’ for Ensuring 24X7 Electricity Supply

India Develops New Mobile App 'Jagruk' for Ensuring 24X7 Electricity Supply
April 12
16:09 2019
NET Bureau

The Government of India has developed a new mobile application that will help ensure 24×7 electricity across the country.

The app will be rolled out first on a pilot basis in states like Odisha, Uttarakhand, Assam and Bihar.

According to a report by Mint, the crowdsourcing mobile app will help in collecting real-time consumer feedback on the quality and availability of power from across the country. The report further said that the app-named ‘Jagruk’ has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Through the app the consumers will be able to report power outages and its location, with the information being shared with the state electricity utilities, state and union governments and the even the district magistrate for follow-up action.

Source: Gplus

