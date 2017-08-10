Thu, 10 Aug 2017

India Drop One Spot to 97th in the Latest FIFA Rankings

August 10
16:43 2017
India dropped one rung below to be placed 97th in the latest edition of the FIFA Rankings issued on Thursday.

The Blue Tigers had achieved one of their best rankings in recent history when they climbed to the 96th spot last month.

But with international football largely taking a backseat in the off-season, India have dropped one spot.

India still have 341 rating points with no changes from their last month’s tally.

Canada has jumped five spots to 95th following their performances in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, leading to India dropping to 97th.

Among Asian countries, India are the 12th highest ranked team in the continent while Iran leads the chart at 24th position.

Meanwhile, Brazil have gained the top spot from Germany while Argentina, Switzerland and Poland complete the top five.

-PTI

