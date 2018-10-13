India Elected to UNHRC Securing Maximum Votes

NET Bureau

India has been elected to the United Nations’ Human Rights Council with highest vote among all candidates. It secured 188 votes last night in the Asia-Pacific category for a period of three years beginning January 1, 2019.

Following the election, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said that India’s win with the highest number of votes reflects the country’s standing in the international comity.

The 18 new members were elected by absolute majority through a secret ballot. India got the highest number of votes among all 18 countries in the five regional categories.

In the Asia Pacific category, India got 188 votes followed by Fiji with 187 and Bangladesh 178 votes. India had previously been elected to the Geneva-based Human Rights Council for the 2011-2014 and 2014-2017.

Created by the Assembly in March 2006 as the principal United Nations body dealing with human rights, the Human Rights Council comprises 47 elected Member States.

