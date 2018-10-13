Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 13 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

India Elected to UNHRC Securing Maximum Votes

India Elected to UNHRC Securing Maximum Votes
October 13
15:20 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

India has been elected to the United Nations’ Human Rights Council with highest vote among all candidates. It secured 188 votes last night in the Asia-Pacific category for a period of three years beginning January 1, 2019.

Following the election, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said that India’s win with the highest number of votes reflects the country’s standing in the international comity.

The 18 new members were elected by absolute majority through a secret ballot. India got the highest number of votes among all 18 countries in the five regional categories.

In the Asia Pacific category, India got 188 votes followed by Fiji with 187 and Bangladesh 178 votes. India had previously been elected to the Geneva-based Human Rights Council for the 2011-2014 and 2014-2017.

Created by the Assembly in March 2006 as the principal United Nations body dealing with human rights, the Human Rights Council comprises 47 elected Member States.

SOURCE: All India Radio

Tags
IndiaIndia at UNHRCUNUNHRC
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.