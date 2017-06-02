India for Environment Protection with or without Paris: Modi

In an oblique disapproval of the US decision to quit the Paris climate change accord, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was not taking sides with countries on the issue as he was focussed on protection of the environment for future generations.

“It is not an issue whether I go this side or that side. The issue is about coming generations. The generations which are yet to be born. I will go in their favour,” Modi said at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in reply to a question about President Donald Trump’s announcement that the US was quiting the Paris agreement and which way he would go.

He recalled that in Berlin earlier this week, he had said, “Whether Paris or no Paris, our conviction is to protect environment. We have no right to take away what belongs to the future.”

Earlier in his address at the economic forum, Modi referred to the Atharva Veda written 5,000 years ago that is dedicated to nature and its protection. “Our belief is exploitation of nature is a crime.” Even the principle of “zero defect, zero effect” for manufacturing industries is to avoid an adverse effect on the environment, he said.

Narendra Modi said countries should help each other as much as possible in the present global economic situation. “India believes in the principle of open economy. India has taken all its decisions in that direction. Every nation worries about its interests. We also do. But to bring favourable terms in global trade, we walk two steps forward, others also walk two steps. “But the need is that we should help each other as much as we can in the present global economic situation,” he said, replying to a question on free trade agreement.

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi sought to dispel views about differences between India and China and said the ties between the two should not be seen from the perspective of a third country. He said despite differences on the border issue, there has not been a single bullet fired across it in the last 40 years.

“As far as China is concerned, everyone knows there is a border dispute between Russia and China. In the last 40 years, there has been a border dispute between India and China but not even a single bullet has been fired (between the two sides),” Modi said in reply to a question about India’s proximity to Russia and its differences with China.

“Despite disputes we are moving ahead in economic field. They are investing in our country, we are investing there. Trade on both sides is growing.” Specifically answering the question, he said ties between India and China should not be seen from a third country’s perspective.

“We know what is the relation between China and Russia. And China knows about the relation between India and Russia. Despite all this, India and China are moving ahead shoulder to shoulder,” Modi said, adding both countries were involved in significant initiatives in forums like BRICS and BRICS Development Bank.

He said this only showed that the world was interdependent and inter-connected. The Prime Minister said the slogan of “sabka saath, sabka vikas” was not applicable only in India but also for the whole world.

Earlier, in a veiled attack on Pakistan, Modi said it is countries which arm, finance and provide communication support to terrorists and called upon all nations to rise above ideas like “good terrorism, bad terrorism” to save humanity from destruction.

“Look at the discourse on terrorism. Terrorists do not manufacture weapons. Some country must be giving them. They do not print currency. But some country must be bank rolling them. They don’t have telecommunication system and social media. Somebody must be providing them such facilities,” he said in an oblique reference to support to terrorists from across the border in reply to a question at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) with Russian President Vladimir Putin by his side.

Seeking to disapprove the tendencies among some countries to see terrorism in different light, Modi said, “some countries… good terrorism, bad terrorism, my terrorism, your terrorism. They should come out of this mindset. This is basically an issue of humanity and security of humanity. Only then we will be able to fight the war against terrorism.”

Tracing India’s tryst with terrorism from the 1980s, he said at one time the world did not know anything about terrorism. Some thought it was a law and order issue. Then some began to realise that it was a little more than law and order and then they recognised something about terrorism. But still they thought it did not affect them.

“But only after 9/11 the world as a whole realised what is terrorism and how dangerous it is. There are no boundaries for it. It has no country of its own. Wherever there is humanity, terrorism is there to destroy it,” he said. In this situation, the Prime Minister said, the need of the hour is for the countries and forces of humanity to rise above these debates and come together to fight this menace.

Pointing to the presence of UN Secretary General Antonio Guiterres at the forum, he said there has been a resolution on terrorism lying at the world body for the last 40 years.

“They are still discussing the definition of terrorism. Who is a terrorist and who should be considered as a supporter of terrorist. What should be the world’s view about him. Forty years have passed. Everybody is showing concern but there is no discussion or debate on the resolution. I am happy yesterday President Putin declared in public that Russia would take up the resolution in the UN.”

