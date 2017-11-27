India Grab 5 Gold, Assam Girl Become Champs at World Youth Boxing

In an unprecedented show at the AIBA World Women’s Youth Championship, as Indian pugilists grabbed four gold medals at the first set of finals of the event on Sunday.

The first gold of the day was won by Haryana girl Nitu, as she eased past Kazakhstan’s Zhazira Urakbayeva in the 48kg category finals.

Later, Jyoti Gulia (51kg), Sakshi Choudhury (54kg) and Shashi Chopra (57kg) also won their respective matches to add to the gold tally of the country.

In the championship held for the first time in India, Jyoti did not disappoint the crowd and won her exciting bout against Russia’s Ekaterina Molchanova.

In women’s bantam finals, Sakshi outplayed England’s Ivy-Jane Smith.

The last gold for the country was added by Shashi by dismantling Vietnam’s Ngoc Do Hong in the 57kg category summit clash.

It should be noted that this was India’s best-ever performance at the event by quite a stretch given that it hasn’t won a gold medal since the 2011-edition, when Sarjubala Devi finished at the top of the podium.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated the Indian team for winning five gold medals at the World Youth Women’s Boxing Championship. “The boxers have made India proud as they became successful in a tough competition where all the leading boxing playing nations participated.”

“The event in Guwahati made India proud and it will help the city to become the sports capital of the country,” he told PTI.

Sonowal also praised Assam girl Ankushita Boro who won gold and declared as best boxer in the championship.

DNA/PTI