Tue, 24 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

India has a tremendous capacity in eradicating the deadly Coronoa virus pandemic : WHO official.

March 24
16:01 2020
India, which led the world in eradicating two silent killers — small pox and polio, in the past, has a tremendous capacity in eradicating the deadly Coronoa virus pandemic according to a top WHO official.

India, through targeted public intervention, ended small pox and gave a great gift to the world. India also eradicated polio, said the Executive Director of the World Health Organization Michael Ryan during a press conference in Geneva yesterday on the COVIVD-19 pandemic.

India has tremendous capacities. It is exceptionally important that countries like India lead the way to show the world what can be done, Ryan said. There are no easy answers. It is exceptionally important that countries like India show the way to the world as they have done before, he said. a

Source: News On Air

