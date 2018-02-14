India Has Survived as Secular, Democratic Nation Because of Congress: NPCC

“BJP Nagaland is reminded that India before 2014 was also ruled by their own Atal Behari Vajpayee as Prime Minister for 6 years in between 1998-2004 with spells of other party government too. Their assertion about 67 years of Congress rule exposes their ignorance and understanding of political history,” said a press statement issued by Media Cell, NPCC on Wednesday.

“India has survived as secular and democratic nation because of Congress party that thwarted the Hindutva agenda of the RSS for many years.”

“We understand that BJP Nagaland is mostly composed of political defectors and rank opportunists who have converged without understanding the true ideology of the BJP and its mentor RSS. Their usual ranting against Congress will go on but will have no takers. Their main fuel for growth and survival is communal and polarizing politics,” the statement by Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) said.

The statement further said that “Nagas cannot expect benevolence from BJP. Their hard talk of one nation one language one culture jeopardizes the very existence of India as Union of States. As far as Naga political issue is concerned, it was Congress which had always respected the sentiments of the people and had endeavored to solve the problem through peaceful and constitutional means.”

“The big talk of BJP and its Prime Minister Modi is yet to see the light of the day and the premature celebration of the BJP shows how desperate the party is to hog the limelight. As brought out earlier, BJP has no idea on how to solve the Naga political issue. Their promise of solution within 18 months is now running into 45 months. Their usual rhetoric of talks in crucial stage, advanced stage and final stage has been their only achievement,” it added.

“Nagas does not need the divisive and communal agenda of the BJP. Their sinister agenda based on Hindutva philosophy has no place or respect for Naga’s as people. Those in the BJP Nagaland must clarify as to whether they are accepted as equals or as rank outsiders by the BJP-RSS high command. Naga’s in the past have fiercely fought and paid a heavy political price to preserve our identity and way of life and those in the BJP cannot compromise it just for some petty political benefits.”

“Today, the BJP in the garb of ‘Development Agenda’ is slowly attempting to condition the minds of the populace. We wish to remind the people of Nagaland to be wary of the word ‘Development,’ since in BJPs vocabulary, it only means ‘Development of Hindutva Agenda’,” added the statement.