Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 30 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

India is proud of both Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen: Kiren Rijiju

India is proud of both Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen: Kiren Rijiju
December 30
13:44 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said not much should be made of the “ugly spat” that marred the trial bout between MC Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen and the country is proud of both the six-time world champion and her promising challenger.

Mary Kom defeated Zareen 9-1 in the trials held on Saturday to make the squad for Olympic Qualifiers in China in February. The bout was marred by acrimony as the two boxers didn’t shake hands after the contest and Mary Kom ignored an attempted hug by Zareen.

“Mary Kom is a legend who has achieved what no other boxer has ever achieved in the World Amateur Boxing. Nikhat Zareen is an amazing boxer who has the potential to follow the footsteps of Mary Kom. India is proud of both of them. Period,” Rijiju tweeted.

“…passions & emotions are the souls of Sports! The only point to bear in mind is, in professional sports, the players & money matter more whereas in amateur sports it’s the nation. The ugly spate (sic) shouldn’t have adverse effects on players while representing India,” he added.

Zareen had approached Rijiju with an open letter when the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) flip-flopped on a stated policy and announced the direct selection of Mary Kom for the Olympic qualifiers.

Rijiju had steered clear of the matter at that time citing the Olympic charter.

On Saturday, Mary Kom said she was upset about being dragged into the selection controversy as the call on selection was not hers to take.

The Manipuri icon defended her refusal to exchange post-bout pleasantries with Zareen, saying that the former junior world champion will get her respect only if she “herself shows respect to others”.

The 23-year-old Zareen said she expected better from the senior boxer and felt hurt when her attempt at sharing a hug was rebuffed.

Source: India Today

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.