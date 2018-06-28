Today, India is the most dangerous place for women in the world due to the annoyingly high number of sexual violence cases, leaving alone a lot of people being forced into slave labor. India even beats Syria and war-torn Afghanistan under these circumstances, according to a survey done by Thomson Reuters Foundation. Surprisingly, the survey also put United States at the 10th place of the same rank. All these countries share the same annoying facts: they are the worst place where a lot of woman experience sexual violence, being coerced into sex, and harassment.

For some people, India might have been known as the center of Bollywood movie, a heaven of romance, tradition, or perhaps its unique online betting, but not for our women. The survey result is quite fascinating though. This year’s survey is similar to the one they did in 2011. Back in that time, India was still the 4th most dangerous place for women. Now, 7 years later, the country hits the top. The experts believe that it can only possible because the government and the whole society don’t do enough to tackle the dangers every woman face in India or at the very least, they don’t respect women enough to protect them from crimes.

We have been sick of hearing the disgusting number of rape, sexual assault, harassment, and other bad news that happen to a lot of woman in India. The country may have been proud of herself by achieving outstanding economic growth. Today, they are even considered a big player in technology industry, including space technology. However, no matter what they achieve, it is always disgusting to see a country doing not enough to protect their own citizen, especially women.

The government data revealed that in 2016, the number of crime against woman rose more than 80% than the same cases in 2007. That number equals 4 cases of rape every one hour. The India government may not like this news, but as the survey asked the respondents about which country they consider the most dangerous for women in terms of traditional or cultural practices, non-sexual violence, human trafficking, sexual violence, harassment, economic resources, and healthcare from 193 member of the UN, they also agree that India is the worst country in terms of human trafficking.

Not just sexual assault, the respondents believe that India is the ‘heaven’ for all women’s nightmares, including domestic servitude, sex slavery, female infanticide, stoning, and force marriage.