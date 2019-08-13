Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 13 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

India Issues Travel Advisory For People Travelling to Hong Kong

India Issues Travel Advisory For People Travelling to Hong Kong
August 13
14:19 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

India on Tuesday issued an advisory to its citizens for travelling to Hong Kong, a day after flight operations were severely disrupted at the city’s international airport due to public demonstrations on August 12.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said, “While operations are likely to resume on August 13, however, flights are likely to continue to be delayed and/or cancelled as it is possible that more protests may be held.”

“Indian passengers are advised to be in touch with airlines to find alternative travel routes to avoid inconvenience, till normalcy is restored in airport operations,” the statement read.

The Ministry further advised all Indian passengers, who are already in Hong Kong and waiting to depart, to “be in touch with their respective airlines for information about likely timelines for the resumption of their flights”.

“Consulate can be reached at our helpline at +852 90771083,” the statement added.

Hong Kong airport authority, within a short notice on Monday, suspended all remaining flights for the day after thousands of pro-democracy protesters entered the terminal’s arrival halls.

The airport was re-opened on Tuesday, however, hundreds of flights were still listed as cancelled.

COMMENT

All stranded passengers were seen lining up to catch their delayed flights, as airport authorities announced that it will implement rescheduling while blaming demonstrators for the chaos.

 

Source: NDTV

Tags
Hong KongIndia
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.