India Launches Eighth Navigation Satellite

August 31
19:26 2017
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday launched India’s eighth navigation satellite, IRNSS-1H.

The 1,425 kg IRNSS-1H satellite – part of Indian satellite navigation system NavIC or originally called Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) – was carried by Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket’s XL variant on Thursday evening at 7 p.m.

The IRNSS-1H is a replacement for one of the navigation satellites. Simply put, NavIC is Indian `GPS’.

At around 7 p.m. the four stage/engine PSLV-XL rocket standing 44.4 metres tall and weighing 321 tonne blasted off from the second launch pad at Sriharikota with a bright orange fire at its tail, lighting up the night sky.

-IANS

