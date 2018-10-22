India-Myanmar Groups Ink MoU

NET Bureau

Two business groups of India and Myanmar on Sunday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an aim to promote friendship, trade, socio-economic development and to increase mutual understanding among the people. The MoU was signed at Myanmar’s border town Tamu.

The MoU was signed between Director of Chindwin Development Limited(CDL), Myanmar, Soe Myint and Secretary of Business Excellence Group, Manipur, India, Hero Thokchom, in the presence of Convenor of Manipur’s committee for actualisation of Act East Policy RK Shivachandra.

Sources said, the objective of signing the MoU is to promote friendship and mutual understanding between the two nations besides encouraging socio-economic development activities including education, health, economy, transport and communication and create a modern and developed region at the border area.

“The objective of the agreement is also to strengthen tourism in both the nations,” Soe Myint of CDL said.

“It would give positive impact in studies and other matters apart from promoting trade and commerce”, he added.

Hero Thokchom said the MoU will help build good relationship in trade and in promotion of communication between the two nations. It would also help to have people to people contacts to bring development in the both the nations, he added.

The agreement will remain effective till October 31, 2023. Delegates from CDL, general secretary of Imphal Mandalay Transporters Union, H Bijen Mangang, president of Border Trade Chambers of Commerce, Tamu and others attended the event.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune