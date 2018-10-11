India Needs Two Time Zones, Suggests NPL

NET Bureau

The National Physical Laboratory (NPL)—India’s official timekeeper—has suggested that India should have two time zones, with the Northeastern states on ‘IST-II’, running an hour ahead of the rest of the country, Down To Earth reported. This has been a long-running demand in the region, where sunset and sunrise are well ahead of ‘office timings’, which are according to India Standard Time (IST).

The Gauhati High Court had, in 2017, quashed a plea seeking a separate time zone for the northeast. The court had noted that a high-level committee, constituted by the Ministry of Science & Technology, had recommended continuation of the present system of a single and uniform standard time throughout the country, and had recommended that the work timings for the northeastern states be moved up by one hour.

However, the NPL report suggested that it is technically feasible to have two time zones, although this is just a recommendation and the ministry will choose whether or not to take it up.

“The demarcation line will pass through the border of West Bengal and Assam and will be very narrow. Only two railway stations—New Cooch Behar and Alipurduar—will need to be managed for time adjustment. Since the signalling system is not fully automatic, two time zones will not cause any disruption in railway operations,” NPL director DK Aswal told India Science Wire.

“This is the scientific proof we have provided, now the political decision rests with the government. It is up to the ministry to decide whether or not to implement it,” Aswal told Hindustan Times.

To implement and generate IST-II, NPL will have to establish a Primary Time Scale (PTS), which is an ensemble of five caesium clocks and one hydrogen maser, in one of the north-eastern states, similar to the PTS for IST-I, which is located in Delhi. A caesium clock measures time on the basis of the resonance (or change of energy state of an isotope of caesium) and a hydrogen maser measures time on the basis of the resonance of hydrogen across energy states.

Eminent filmmaker and a former ISRO scientist Jahnu Barua can be regarded as the first person to have proposed for a separate time zone for the Northeast. And he has been researching the issue for over two decades now.

“The time difference between the eastern-most and western-most borders of the country is more than two hours. The Northeast region gets daylight much before the rest of the country. Normal activity schedules like meal timings, working and sleeping hours more or less remain the same across the country as it has a single time zone. As a result, each of these activities in the Northeast gets delayed by almost two hours compared to those in the western states,” Barua has said on several occasions.

According to him, the delay over the years as far as availability and usability of daylight and dark hours are concerned had resulted in colossal losses for the Northeast in all spheres.

So, if the government decides to buy NPL’s suggestion, the productivity of the people of Northeast is going to increase by manifolds.

