India Not To Face Internet Shutdown

NET Bureau

A top government cyber security official has said that India will not face any internet shutdown, quashing fears of an internet blackout in the country amid reports of a global outage.

Speaking to media, National Cyber Security Coordinator, Gulshan Rai on Friday, said, “All arrangements are in place and there will be no internet shutdown in India as is being circulated in the media.”

The Russia Today report stated that the Internet Corporation of Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) will carry out maintenance work during the 48 hours by changing the cryptographic key that helps protect the internet’s address book or the Domain Name System (DNS).

This has been necessitated to counter the rising incidents of cyber attacks, Russia Today cited ICANN as saying. However, ICANN later clarified that the report had a “clickbait” headline and that the impact on users would be minimal.

“Unfortunately, that story carries a headline that is a click bait. There will be minimal impact to users. Note that data analysis suggests that more than 99 percent of users whose resolvers are validating will be unaffected,” an ICANN spokesperson told NDTV.

SOURCE: News On Air & NDTV