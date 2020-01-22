Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 22 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

India opens its first Mahatma Gandhi convention centre in Niger

India opens its first Mahatma Gandhi convention centre in Niger
January 22
12:01 2020
NET Bureau

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the first convention centre established in Africa by India to honour the memory of Mahatma Gandhi. The External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that the establishment of the Mahatma Gandhi International Convention Centre (MGICC) is a landmark for India-Niger friendship, as also a symbol of India’s firm commitment towards Africa.

It is the first centre to be established in Africa by India to honour the memory of Mahatma Gandhi whose 150th Birth Anniversary was observed last year. The convention centre has been designed as a spacious, modern and eco-friendly facility, including a 2,000 capacity Plenary Hall, to witness high-level and wide-ranging participation from African Union member states and other high-level conventions.

Mr. Jaishankar, the first Indian Foreign Minister to visit the West African country, arrived in Niamey on Monday on the first leg of his three-day two-nation trip to Niger and Tunisia. The tour is his first outreach to the African continent after becoming Foreign Minister last year.

Earlier, Mr. Jaishankar met Prime Minister Brigi Rafini during which the two leaders discussed bilateral ties. He also met his Nigerien counterpart Kalla Ankourao and held discussions on a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues. The bilateral relations have expanded significantly in recent years. India has provided Lines of Credit to Niger for projects in transport, electrification, solar energy and potable drinking water.

Source: News On Air

