India Out of Top-100, Placed 107 in FIFA Ranking

India Out of Top-100, Placed 107 in FIFA Ranking
September 14
17:52 2017
The Indian football team has dropped 10 places to be placed 107 in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday. The Sunil Chhetri-led side notched up two victories and a draw in three matches after they were placed 97th last month.

India beat Mauritius and held Saint Kitts and Nevis to a draw to clinch the Tri-nation football series before defeating Macau in an away fixture in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualification third round.

India have dropped below the 100th spot for the first time since May. The Blue Tigers had achieved one of their best rankings in recent history when they climbed to the 96th spot in July.

