Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 29 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

India-Pakistan war in October predicts this minister

India-Pakistan war in October predicts this minister
August 29
17:20 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Amidst escalating tensions, Pakistan’s railway minister has predicted an India-Pakistan war.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said on Wednesday that he feels that a full-fledged war will be fought between India and Pakistan in October or November this year.

Ahmad made this prediction at an event which was organised to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

“The time of the last battle for the liberation of Kashmir has arrived and this time the war with India will be full and final,” Ahmad said.
He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of creating trouble in Kashmir. He also said that it is all because of ‘Hitler’ Modi that we smell war over Kashmir.

source: oneindia.com

Tags
India-Pakistan war
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.