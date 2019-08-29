India-Pakistan war in October predicts this minister

NET Bureau

Amidst escalating tensions, Pakistan’s railway minister has predicted an India-Pakistan war.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said on Wednesday that he feels that a full-fledged war will be fought between India and Pakistan in October or November this year.

Ahmad made this prediction at an event which was organised to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

“The time of the last battle for the liberation of Kashmir has arrived and this time the war with India will be full and final,” Ahmad said.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of creating trouble in Kashmir. He also said that it is all because of ‘Hitler’ Modi that we smell war over Kashmir.

source: oneindia.com