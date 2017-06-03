India Passing Through a Critical Phase: Sarkar

The basic lesson of Indian civilization is unity in diversity. Our country is diverse in much respects-racial identity, language, culture and geography however there is an underlying unity binding us all as Indian nation, this was stated by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar.

“India is being pushed to the brink of darkness and disaster, the unity of the toiling masses and the working class is in jeopardy and in true British imperialist style the country is being divided for ruling,” said Sarkar, while addressing a huge gathering in Kailasahar after inaugurating the newly built two-storied building of ‘Bhagini Nivedita Girls Higher Secondary School’ and a cultural centre named Unakoti Kala Kshetra.

“India now passing through a critical phase because of growing conflict over caste and creed. The attempt is to divide the country to divert the attention away from the failure of the ruling dispensation, but this conspiracy must be resisted as it strike at the very root of our civilisation and culture,” he mentioned, adding, “I am sure the destabilizing forces will try to replicate the politics of Uttar Pradesh and other mainstream Indian states here but they will fail if we are conscious of the threat they pose to our traditional culture of unity and amity.”