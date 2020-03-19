Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 19 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

India reports fourth novel coronavirus death

India reports fourth novel coronavirus death
March 19
17:33 2020
NET Web Desk

The death toll due to coronavirus in India has risen to four after a 72-year –old man who had tested positive for the disease passed away in Punjab. The man had returned to India from Germany via Italy a fortnight ago. Earlier, three deaths were reported in Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

As per the latest update from the Ministry of health and family Welfare Department

 

Total number of Active COVID 2019 cases across India  : 149

Total number of Discharged/Cured COVID 2019 cases across India  : 19

Total number of Migrated COVID-19 Patient : 1

Total number of Deaths due to COVID 2019 across India  : 4

(*including foreign nationals, as on 19.03.2020 at 05:00 PM)

COVID-19
