Tue, 31 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

India sees highest spike in Covid-19 cases, total reaches 1,251

India sees highest spike in Covid-19 cases, total reaches 1,251
March 31
02:37 2020
India on Monday witnessed one of the sharpest spike in the number of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) as 227 people tested positive in 24 hours, taking the country”s total to 1,251 with 32 deaths. However, 102 people have been cured.

The Union Health Ministry in its updated report said that 32 deaths have been reported in India so far, with highest eight from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat with five fatalities.

“A total of 102 patients have been cured and discharged,” it said.

Among the 27 states and union territories having Coronavirus patients, Kerala has the highest tally of positive cases at 202, followed by Maharashtra at 198. Delhi recorded 87 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 82 positive cases from Uttar Pradesh.

India has been under a 21-day lockdown due to Coronavirus till April 14.

Earlier in the day, the government denied as “rumours” that the 21-day nationwide lockdown would be extended.

Source: Outlook India

