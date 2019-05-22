INDIA SHINING, WEAR GOGGLES

Chronicling evidences of India Shining. But beware; it is shining a little too much, hurting the eyes of logical beings now.

Malegaon Princess Pragya declared, “Stroking cows a certain way can cure cancer.”

BOW-CHIKI-WOW-WOW!!

One wonders what kind of stroking she indicated, but I say,

“Buzz off docs!”

All these years of medical research has born no fruit. Absolute zilch! Our God-lady from Malegaon had to come to the rescue of human kind after all. All these regressive talk about ‘scientific temperament’, ‘rational thinking’ that anti-nationals copiously propagate needs to be condemned univocally. Make mandir; stroke cows; consume gau-mutra and India will be disease free. For other minor ailments there is Babaji’s churan always!

And who are these people rambling about unemployment rate being highest since 1972-73? Another set of anti-nationals, I’m sure! If you can’t remain unemployed for the nation then of what worth is your life huh?? Let these petty concepts like ‘earning a livelihood’, ‘investing on healthcare’, ‘leading a life of comfort and security’ not come between your devotion for the nation.

Also, stop this fake news about ‘Job Crisis’ at once. Let it be known that there is a mass employment drive for Chowkidar-ship, the job every prodigal Indian youth dreams of. All the mitrons and die-hard bhakts have already sent in their CV’s highlighting their achievements of mob lynching, rabble-rousing, minority abusing, propagating patriarchy and all that jazz.

The queue of aspirants is long; like the one during demonetization (remember?). Mowgli ji declared that chai and pakoda will be served as light refreshment.

With dream in their eyes, and hope in their voice everyone chants,

“Main bhi Berozgar, oh sorry Chowkidar!”

In the words of Charles Dickens, it is the best of times; it is the worst of times, it is the age of wisdom; it is the age of foolishness for the nation. Godse is a patriot. Adityanath is a Yogi. Mowgli ji is a cloud scientist. Savarkar is Veer. Encounter Shah is Chanakya. Republick Goswami is a journalist.

We are staring at a future which gives us hope and hope is driving mankind forward. The cultural fabric of India is getting a makeover.

To all the sickular, libtard, pseudo-progressive nincompoops: Be afraid, be very afraid. Your collective time is up. Make way for a New India. An India our beloved, disruptive leaders like Malegaon Princess Pragya and Mowgli ji have dreamt of.

India is shining, India is heading towards the path of prosperity. But beware, it is shining a little too much its rays are now hurting the eyes of a logical being. One now needs goggles with lenses of rationale and skepticism. But again, one wonders like the Supreme leader Mowgli ji, if the ‘RADAR’ of logic will be visible due to excessive shining.

-Legendeori

(Disclaimer: This is a work of fiction and is to be taken in good humor. Names, characters, places and incidents either are products of the author’s imagination or are used fictitiously. Any resemblance to actual events or locales or persons, living or dead, is entirely coincidental.)