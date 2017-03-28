India Should Not Bar China in Rail Sector: Chinese Daily

It is not in India’s best interest to bar China from entering into partnership on high-speed train projects, a Chinese daily said on Tuesday. An editorial in Global Times said India should not have protectionist tendencies as it will hinder economic growth in the country when it wants to bring in high-speed trains.

“India actually needs China more than China needs India in the arena of steel rail manufacturing and train technology,” it said. “Admittedly, India has stayed vigilant against China and has chosen Japan as a partner for the country’s first high-speed railway project, which is expected to commence in 2018.

“However, this doesn’t mean it is in India’s best interest to bar China from entering into partnerships on other bullet train projects.” The daily advised India to a have a “sober look” at China if it wanted to revamp its rail network or bring high-speed trains.

“India’s effort to revamp its rail network, the fourth-largest in the world, is apparently suffering from supply-side malaise, as its state-owned railway company purportedly eyes private supplies to make up for production shortfalls,” the editorial said.

“China has in recent years ramped up efforts to export its high-speed rail technology worldwide, earning the economy a new name card. “Plans to open up rail purchases to the country’s private suppliers will decidedly help in overcoming the rail supply shortfalls and will create a level playing field for its private sector.

“It would also be sensible for the Indian government to consider giving up on its protectionist mentality that is often seen in the use of trade remedies on steel imports from China.” It said India was protectionist as it imposed anti-dumping duties on certain Chinese steel products for six months last year.

“The application of trade remedies, as such, certainly builds a shield to protect India’s domestic manufacturers, but in the meanwhile the measures also serve to inhibit the nation’s rail network from being revamped in an efficient and reliable fashion.”

-IANS