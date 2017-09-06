India Signs 8 MoUs with Myanmar, Modi Holds Talks with Suu Kyi

India and Myanmar today signed eight agreements in a range of sectors, including one to strengthen democratic institutions in this country, to further build their multifaceted partnership. The MoUs were signed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

The eight MoUs include one between the Election Commission and Union Election of Myanmar, the national level electoral commission of Myanmar. An MoU was also signed to organise cultural exchange programme for the period 2017-2020, according to a statement issued by Ministry of External Affairs.

India and Myanmar also signed agreements on cooperation between Myanmar Press Council and Press Council of India, extension of agreement on the establishment of India-Myanmar Centre for Enhancement of IT skill.

The two countries also signed agreement to cooperate in ‘Medical Products Regulation’ and in the field of health and medicine. They also signed MoU on enhancing the cooperation on upgradation of the women’s police training centre at Yamethin in Myanmar.

India said that it shares Myanmar’s concerns over the violence in the Rakhine state and asked all stakeholders to preserve the country’s unity and territorial integrity, as Modi held talks with Suu Kyi.

Modi’s first bilateral visit in Nay Pyi Taw comes at a time when the Myanmarese government is facing international pressure over the 125,000 Rohingya refugees that have poured across the Bangladeshi border in just two weeks after Myanmar’s military crackdown in the Rakhine state.

The prime minister, at a joint press statement with Suu Kyi, also asserted that India stands by Myanmar amid the challenges the country is facing. Modi and Suu Kyi held talks and discussed ways to further cement the bilateral relations. After the talks, Modi said India shares concerns over the violence in the Rakhine state where there has been a loss of innocent lives of people and military personnel.

He said that when it comes to the peace process or solving a problem, “We want all stake holders to work towards preserving Myanmar’s unity and territorial integrity.” Suu Kyi, in her remarks, thanked India for taking a strong stand on the terror threat that Myanmar faced recently. She said together India and Myanmar can ensure that terrorism is not allowed to take root on their soil or on the soil of neighbouring countries.

Hundreds have died since Rohingya militants raided police posts in Myanmar’s Rakhine State las month. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also called for the Muslims of Rakhine state to be given either nationality or legal status, and voiced concern about violence that has since late August forced nearly 125,000 people to flee and risk destabilising the region.

Modi arrived in Nay Pyi Taw on the second leg of his two-nation trip during which he travelled to southeastern Chinese city Xiamen where he attended the annual BRICS summit and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders.

This is Modi’s first bilateral visit to Myanmar. He had visited the country in 2014 to attend the ASEAN-India Summit. The Myanmarese president and Suu Kyi had visited India last year. Myanmar is one of India’s strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

-PTI