Tue, 03 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

India summons Iran envoy to protest remark on Delhi riots

March 03
13:49 2020
India on Tuesday summoned Iranian ambassador Ali Chegeni and lodged a strong protest with him over the comments made by Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif over the current bout of violence in Delhi.

Official sources said the Iranian envoy was told that Zarif commented on a matter that is purely internal to India.

In a tweet on Monday, Zarif said, “Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims.”

“The Iranian Ambassador in Delhi was summoned on Tuesday and a strong protest was lodged over the comments made by Zarif on the matter internal to India,” a source said.

Source: Deccan Chronicle
Photo: File photo of Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif greeting Austria’s visiting foreign minister in Tehran on February 23, 2020. (AFP)

