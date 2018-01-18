Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 18 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

India Test-Fires Nuclear Capable Ballistic Missile

January 18
12:26 2018
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said India has successfully launched ballistic missile Agni-V. “We have successfully launched nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-V today,” Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

India test fired Intercontinental 5000-km range surface to surface nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-V from Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast at 9:53 am on Thursday.

The Agni-V was last tested on December 26, 2016, which was then described as the fourth and final experimental test of the three-stage missile.

-ANI

Tags
Agni V
