India to Celebrate Ayurveda Day on Monday

NET Bureau

Ministry of AYUSH observes Ayurveda Day every year on Dhanawantari Jayanti (Dhanteras). This year Ayurveda Day is being observed on Monday (November 5).

On this occasion, the Ministry is organising a “National Seminar on Entrepreneurship and Business Development in Ayurveda” in association with NITI Aayog on Sunday and Monday at Dr Ambedkar International centre, New Delhi, with the intention to encourage entrepreneurs and Ayurveda stakeholders towards businesses opportunities in the sector.

The seminar is a subsequent step to the challenges taken by the Ministry to increase Ayurveda Market share threefold by the year 2022.

The seminar is expected to develop awareness among stakeholders about the business opportunities, encouraging young entrepreneurs to use of modern technologies and modern innovations in business development in the sector and to highlight opportunities at a global level.

Nearly 800 participants from across the country are expected to participate in the main function of 3rdAyurveda day.

“National Dhanwantari Ayurveda Award” comprising of Citation, Trophy (Dhanwantari Statue) and Cash reward of Rupees five lakh shall be conferred on this day to eminent Vaidyas. The Ministry of AYUSH has selected three renowned Ayurveda experts namely Vaidya Shiv Kumar Mishra, Vaidya Madhav Singh Bhagel and Vaidya Itoozhi Bhavadasan Namboothiri for the prestigious National Dhanwantari Ayurveda Award for the year 2018. The winners of the National level Ayurveda quiz conducted by All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, will also be felicitated during the function.

Another highlight observation of the 3rd Ayurveda Day would be the launch of the AYUSH-Health Management Information System (A-HMIS), a dedicated software application for Electronic Health Record (EHR) for the AYUSH systems of Healthcare. A-HIMS which is being launched across 15 AYUSH units in different parts of the country in the first phase on 5th November 2018 is expected to revolutionise the way Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy are practised in the country, by inducting modern IT-solutions into these systems.

Ministry of AYUSH has conducted various activities throughout the country as a part of Ayurveda Day celebrations. The Ayurveda half marathon was one of the main activities in 100 cities throughout the country through All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, Research Councils, Institute for Postgraduate Teaching & Research in Ayurveda (IPGTRA) Gujarat, and National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) Jaipur. A spate of activities including Public Lectures, Exhibitions, Distribution of Medicinal plants, Patient-education drives and Social Media campaigns were also organised by the Central Council of Research in Ayurveda (CCRAS) through its units across the country.

All the State Governments, State AYUSH Directorates, all Ayurveda colleges/ teaching institutions, AYUSH/Health Universities, Associations of Ayurveda Practitioners, Ayurveda Drug Industries and all supporters/ well-wishers and stakeholders of Ayurveda in India and abroad are also observing 3rd Ayurveda Day on 5th November, 2018 by undertaking various activities like organizing Public lectures / Seminars / Exhibition / Radio Talks etc. on the theme “Ayurveda for Public health” as a part of Ayurveda Day celebration.

SOURCE: PIB