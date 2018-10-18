India to Debut at Wrestling Championships

NET Bureau

Indian wrestling will score yet another first with the U-15 girls’ squad making their debut at the Asian Junior Wrestling Championships at Fuji-Mi, Japan.

This is the first time ever that an Indian U-15 wrestling squad will be competing in an Asian level competition. This was in tune with the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) policy to encourage young wrestlers and identify future talents.

All the 10 girls named for this event were the top performers in their respective categories at the U-15 Nationals held in Meerut earlier this year.

“Wrestling fraternity is committed to identify and support the next generation of champions. It is important to identify potential junior talent and give them the right exposure abroad. India’s participation in the Under-15 Asian Championship is one of our numerous initiatives to realise that goal,” WFI chief Brij Bhushan Saran Singh said in a statement.

“The Asian Juniors will give our wrestlers a competitive field to test their skills,” he added.

SOURCE: Yahoo