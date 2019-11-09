Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 09 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

India to host 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup

November 09
12:28 2019
NET Bureau

India will host the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup from 13th to 29th of January.

Making this announcement today, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) said India will play host to the men’s tournament while Spain and the Netherlands have been named as the co-hosts of the 2022 Women’s World Cup scheduled to be held from 1st to 22nd of July.

The decisions were made during FIH’s Executive Board Meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland today.

The FIH further said that the venues of both the men’s and women’s World Cups will be announced by the host nations at a later date.

Source: Newsonair

Tags
IndiaInternational Hockey FederationMen's Hockey World CupsportsSwitzerland
