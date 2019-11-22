India to take on Bangladesh in their debut pink ball test at Eden Garden; Bangladesh PM to witness historic moment

NET Bureau

The first ever pink ball Test match between India and Bangladesh will begin at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata this afternoon. The second test of the two-match series against Bangladesh will also be a historic Day-night Test. The play will begin at 1 PM.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the sporting greats of India will be in attendance.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Raveesh Kumar yesterday informed that the Bangladesh Prime Minister will witness the opening day’s play.

Pink balls will be used in place of red balls for better visibility under lights. India had wrapped up victory in the first Test in three days and they used the extra time to get some sessions with the pink ball.

AIR correspondent reports that the countdown of the historic pink ball day and night cricket test between India and Bangladesh has begun.

The enthusiasm of cricket lovers over the beginning of new era in the field of the sports is unprecedented.

To make the event memorable pink ball will be given to the Captains of two teams from the helicopter at match ground.

The entire Eden Gardens have been decorated with pink colour. Cricket maestro of the country will be honoured on the occasion in presence of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

Cricket fraternity in the country is eagerly waiting for successful launching of pink revolution.

Security measures in and around of Eden Gardens have been tightened.

Eight of the 12 Test-playing nations have had a stint with the pink ball. India are the only major Test-playing nation to have not played a day-night Test while Bangladesh, too, will also be making their debut with the pink ball.

11 Day-night Tests have been played so far and Australia are the most dominant team with 5 wins in 5 matches.

Source: News On Air