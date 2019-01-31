Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 31 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: India record their seventh lowest ODI total

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: India record their seventh lowest ODI total
January 31
12:02 2019
India suffered a batting collapse on Thursday as they were bowled out for 92 in the fourth ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton. In the absence of skipper Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the remainder of the tour with an eye on the upcoming World Cup, Rohit Sharma took the charge as captain.

