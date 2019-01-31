India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: India record their seventh lowest ODI total

After being asked to bat first by the Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson, India’s top order collapsed against seamer Trent Boult, who picked up a five-wicket haul. With a late partnership from Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, India managed to go from 55/8 to 80/9 before being bowled out for 92 in the 31st over.

This is India’s seventh lowest total in the ODIs and second lowest total in the format against New Zealand, only after 88 runs scored by India in Dambulla, Sri Lanka in 2010.

India’s lowest total in the ODIs is 54 against Sri Lanka at Sharjah in 2000. It is for the 7th time in history the Men in Blue have failed to cross the 100-run mark in the 50-overs cricket.

Apart from Boult, who recorded his 5th five-wicket haul, becoming the joint highest for New Zealand alongside Richard Hadlee, Colin de Grandhomme also impressed with three wickets including dismissals of Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav for ducks in the same over.

Source: IndianExpress