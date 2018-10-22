India Vs West Indies ODI: Rohit Sharma Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar by Scoring Six 150+ Knocks

NET Bureau

Although Indian skipper Virat Kohli earned the Man of the Match trophy and most of the accolades in India’s emphatic eight-wicket win over West Indies in the first ODI game in front of a sold-out Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, partner-in-crime Rohit Sharma too played equally important and ruthless innings. Starting slowly in the run chase, he cashed in on the spinners to go all airborne and notched up his 20th ODI century en route to his unbeaten score of 152 runs.

With the remarkable knock, he surpassed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to become the batsman with most 150-plus knocks. Rohit played second fiddle to Kohli throughout their record partnership of 246 runs, playing a touch slower innings than the Indian skipper. When Kohli had notched up fifty off 35 balls, Rohit was batting on 18 off 21 deliveries. It was only from the 21st over onward, when spin came into the attacking frame that Rohit went all aggressive. He took the ball to the skies, hitting eight sixes, and 14 fours to score 152 runs after scoring his 20th ODI century.

With his knock of 152 runs off 117 balls, Rohit overhauled Indian batting legend Sachin and beleaguered Aussie cricketer David Warner to score most 150-plus scores in ODIs. Rohit has six such knocks to his name as against Sachin and Warner’s five. Reaching the milestone in chasing a target, he also became the sixth player to score two 150-plus scores in a run-chase in ODIs after Sanath Jayasuriya, Shane Watson, Kohli, Quinton de Kock, and Jason Roy.

Earlier, with his 20th ODI ton, he surpassed Sachin in terms of quickest to the milestone. While Rohit ramped up his 20th hundred in the format in his 183rd innings, Sachin had achieved it in his 197th innings. However, the list is topped by South Africa’s opener Hashim Amla (108), followed by Kohli (133) and AB de Villiers (175). Rohit is placed fourth in the list.

