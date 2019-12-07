Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 07 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Masterclass Sees India Take 1-0 T20I Series Lead

India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Masterclass Sees India Take 1-0 T20I Series Lead
December 07
12:34 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Skipper Virat Kohli struck a blistering 94 to power India to a six-wicket win after chasing down 208 against the West Indies in the opening Twenty20 international on Friday.

Kohli put on a key 100-run second-wicket stand with KL Rahul, who made 62, as the hosts reached their target with eight balls to spare and lead the three-match series 1-0.

The star batsman smashed six fours and six sixes to record his career-best T20 international score in 50 balls as he surpassed his previous high of 90 with a winning hit over the rope.

Kohli arrived with the score on 30 for one to complete his 23rd fifty and soon launched an attack to pulverise the West Indies bowlers as India pulled off their highest ever T20 chase.

Left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer made 56 and put on 71 with skipper Kieron Pollard to lead West Indies to 207 for five after being put in to bat on a good batting wicket.

West Indies looked poised to get over 220 but leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal struck twice in three deliveries to get Hetmyer and send Pollard, who hit 37, trudging back to the pavilion.

Jason Holder then struck an unbeaten 24 off nine balls as West Indies managed 29 off the last two overs.

Evin Lewis, with his 17-ball 40, and Brandon King, who made 31, also made useful contributions.

The match also witnessed the start of a latest trial of technology using a TV umpire instead of the on-field official to call front foot no-balls.

India’s Anil Chaudhary called the first no-ball with paceman Kesrick Williams overstepping the line in the 13th over of the Indian innings.

Williams bowled another no-ball and Holder the third of the match.

The system was trialled once in 2016, in the series between England and Pakistan, but the International Cricket Council wants to come out with a clear implementation of the plan this time around.

The second match of the series is in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Source: News18

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.