Indian And Chinese Troops Jointly Celebrate New Year At Bum La

NET Bureau

In a unique celebration at 15,000 feet above sea level in snow clad mountains and sub zero temperatures of Bum La, Indian and Chinese troops came together to celebrate New Year on Tuesday.

The celebration was organised by Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) on the Chinese side of Bum La. Indian delegation was led by Col PrasenjitKarand PLA delegation was led by Col Hu Tang Sheng. Both sides greeted each other warmly and reaffirmed their commitment in maintaining peace and tranquility along the line of Actual Control as per various agreements between both nations.

Bum La, situated about 32 Km from Tawang, is one of the five BPM venues for the Indian and Chinese troops guarding the sensitive borders. In the last 28 years, the BPM mechanism has evolved into a vital platform for resolving local issues and fostering mutual confidence with a view to enhancing peace and tranquility in the sector.