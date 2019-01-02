Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 02 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Indian And Chinese Troops Jointly Celebrate New Year At Bum La

Indian And Chinese Troops Jointly Celebrate New Year At Bum La
January 02
11:20 2019
NET Bureau

In a unique celebration at 15,000 feet above sea level in snow clad mountains and sub zero temperatures of Bum La, Indian and Chinese troops came together to celebrate New Year on Tuesday.

 

The celebration was organised by Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) on the Chinese side of Bum La. Indian delegation was led by Col PrasenjitKarand PLA delegation was led by Col Hu Tang Sheng. Both sides greeted each other warmly and reaffirmed their commitment in maintaining peace and tranquility along the line of Actual Control as per various agreements between both nations.

Bum La, situated about 32 Km from Tawang, is one  of the five BPM venues for the Indian and Chinese troops guarding the sensitive borders. In the last 28 years, the BPM mechanism has evolved into a vital platform for resolving local issues and fostering mutual confidence with a view to enhancing peace and tranquility in the sector.

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
