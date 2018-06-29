Indian Army Attacks NSCN-K Camp in Myanmar, Inflicts ‘Casualties’

In another strike, Indian Army commandos have attacked a NSCN-K camp in Myanmar, inflicting some casualties, an army source said on Thursday.

“A team of 12 Para Commandos attacked a check post of the NSCN-K (National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang) situated in the vicinity of its Shwelo camp inside Myanmar on Wednesday. The gunfight continued for half hour,” an army official told IANS.

The rebels suffered at least four to five casualties, he said, adding there was no casualty on the army side.

The commandos were equipped with rocket launchers, mortars and automatic grenade launcher to carry out the strike, he said, adding the operation lasted for two hours after being started at 2 p.m.

According to the official, the area of operation was 3 km beyond border pillar 151 on the India-Myanmar border across Nagaland’s Mon district.

The pursuit of the rebels was undertaken after three Assam Rifles personnel and three others were wounded in an ambush by NSCN-K rebels in Mon on June 18.

NSCN-K’s Deputy Minister, ‘Colonel’ Isak Sumi, confirmed that Indian Army “in huge numbers” crossed Chenmoh village and arrived at the international boundary some kilometres away from the “Naga Army” (NSCN-K) forward post, but were detected.

“On realisation that their presence has already been detected they resorted to blank firings randomly for several minutes to which the Naga Army responded and prevented any further advance. Casualties could not be ascertained,” Sumi wrote on his Facebook page.

The NSCN-K faction abrogated a ceasefire signed in 2001 with the Indian government on March 27, 2015, just a month before the truce was up for renewal.

Subsequently, they went on a killing spree, attacking Indian soldiers in Nagaland and Manipur. The outfit even mounted the deadly ambush on a convoy of the 6 Dogra Regiment in Manipur’s Chandel district on June 4, 2015, killing 18 soldiers.

Following this, the elite army special forces personnel entered Myanmar, raided two insurgent camps and inflicted “significant casualties”.

-IANS