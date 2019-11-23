Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 23 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Indian Army distributes 40 solar lanterns at Mongbung, East Karbi Anglong

Indian Army distributes 40 solar lanterns at Mongbung, East Karbi Anglong
November 23
13:27 2019
NET Bureau

As part of Op Sadbhavana, the Indian Army distributed 40 solar lanterns to the needy villagers of Mongbung, East Karbi Anglong on November 20. The village is underdeveloped and lacks the basic facility of electricity. Ongoing insurgency over the years has further worsened the economic condition in the region. The event witnessed considerable participation from the villagers and civil administration officials. More than 70 villagers and block officials were present on the occasion. The locals wholeheartedly expressed their gratitude and acknowledged the role of the Army in establishing lasting peace in the region besides lauding the efforts made by the Army in fulfilling the aspirations of these underdeveloped villages.

Source: The Assam Tribune

