Sat, 08 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Indian Army Major Anoop Mishra develops bulletproof helmet that can stop AK-47 bullets

February 08
14:14 2020
NET Bureau

Indian Army Major Anoop Mishra has developed first of its kind bulletproof helmet that can stop AK-47 bullets round from a distance of 10 meters.

The “ballistic helmet” has been developed under project Abhedya.

Mishra had earlier developed a bulletproof jacket that could give protection from sniper bullets.

Mishra who is from Indian Army’s College of Military Engineering followed this pursuit after receiving gunshots on his vintage bulletproof jacket, according to media reports.

The institute along with a private firm has come up with low cost gunshot locator considered cheapest in the world.

On procurement front the then Minister of State for Defence, Subhash Bhamre had informed Lok Sabha in a written reply in July 2018 had stated, “During 2016-17, 50,000 bulletproof jackets had been procured for Indian Army through Revenue route. The Contract for procurement of 1,86,138 BPJs through Capital route, under Buy (Indian) category, has been concluded in April 2018. Further, a contract for procurement of 1,58,279 Ballistic Helmet through Capital route had been concluded in December 2016.”

Former Army Chief and current CDS General Bipin Rawat had spoken about the importance of harvesting indigenous capabilities in the defence sector and using technologies for non-contact warfare.

In January this year, the naval version of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) did a successful arrested landing onboard INS Vikramaditya. According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, after completing extensive trials on the Shore Based Test Facility (SBTF), the Naval version of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) did a successful arrested landing onboard INS Vikramaditya at 1002 hrs today.

” With this feat, the indigenously developed niche technologies specific to deck based fighter operations have been proven, which will now pave the way to develop and manufacture the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter for the Indian Navy, ” informed the Indian Navy’s Twitter handle.

Source: The Sentinel

