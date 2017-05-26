Indian Army Neutralises Two Pakistan BAT Terrorists

After foiling an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri Sector, the Indian Army on Friday recovered two bodies along with weapons including one AK 47 rifles and one pistol.

Earlier in the day, the jawans gunned down two Border Action Team (BAT) terrorists. Massive exchange of gunfire is underway as counter operations continue in the Uri Sector.

On May 1, Pakistan’s brutal BAT mutilated the bodies of two Indian soldiers in Krishna Ghati Sector along the LoC, where they had beheaded Lance Naik Hemraj in 2013.

“Pak Army carried out unprovoked rocket and mortar firing on two forward posts on the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati sector. Simultaneously, a BAT action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts. In an unsoldierly act by the Pakistan Army, the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated. Such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded,” read the Indian Army’s statement.

The BAT is a brutal and barbaric arm of Pakistan Army. Its actions along the LoC may be not in public domain, but the Indian Army has been bearing its brunt for long.

The raiding members of BAT are specially instructed not be caught on the Indian side. Defence experts say that the Pakistan’s Special Services Group (SSG) forms the BAT which employs highly trained terrorists for Trans- LoC action up to a depth of 1 to 3 kilometres.

In February 2000, seven months after the Kargil War, a Pakistani BAT killed seven Indian soldiers in Nowshera in Rajouri district. The army was shocked to discover the headless body of a soldier, Sepoy Bhausaheb Talekar.

Defence experts say that the Pakistani BAT beheads and mutilate the bodies of Indian soldiers to terrorise troops and wage psychological warfare. The SSG commandos and terrorists of BAT mainly use AK-47 rifles, Swiss-made snow clothing and snow boots, Digital Navigation Consoles like Skype and VoIP.

-ANI