Fri, 25 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Indian Army Organizes ‘Know Your Forces’ Exhibition

Indian Army Organizes ‘Know Your Forces’ Exhibition
January 25
12:54 2019
NET Bureau

Reaching out to civilians at  Pasighat Jawaharlal Nehru College playground, the Artillery Unit of Sigar brigade had organized‘Know your Forces’ exhibition on Wednesday. Major General Ajay Verma, General Officer Commanding Spear Division graced the occasion as Chief Guest and formally inaugurated the event in presence of MLAs KalingMoyong and Kento Rina, DC InchargeTatdoBorang (ADC),RKDhiman, VSM, CE Brahmank, Brig AK Borah,VSM, Retired Group Captain (IAF) Mohonto Panging, Col Hembrom, CO NCC.

 

Army personnel displayed weapons, engineering equipment, and other significant ammunition in use by the army, demonstrating Indian Army Fire Power.  Various ‘Info Desks’ were also opened to educate the youths about job prospects in Indian Armed Forces.  The exhibition was open to all and saw the huge crowd with students/NCC Cadets thronging the venue to know about the combat weapons and equipment used by the army.“Bofors” was the center of attraction and a major crowd pulling presentation armies.

 

Army official sources informed that the purpose of the exhibition was to make youngsters aware of the armed forces as a lucrative career option and also make them privy to the various technical know-how. It would help inculcate the spirit of patriotism in today’s youth and motivate them to come forward in nation-building. The efforts involved in successful conduct of event were highly appreciated by the populace.

 

 

