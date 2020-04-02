Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 02 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

INDIAN ARMY PROVIDES FOOD ITEMS TO MIGRANT LABOURERS OF WEST KAMENG DISTRICT IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH AMID COVID-19 CRISIS

INDIAN ARMY PROVIDES FOOD ITEMS TO MIGRANT LABOURERS OF WEST KAMENG DISTRICT IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH AMID COVID-19 CRISIS
April 02
11:51 2020
NET News Desk

Amid the country wide lockdown, the Indian Army took a significant initiative in assisting the civil administration of West Kameng district by providing rations and food material for the stranded migrants & daily wagers of Dirang district in Arunachal Pradesh. In their endeavour to effectively contribute to the ‘National Effort’ of fighting the COVID-19, the Indian Army soldiers are maintaining strict vigil on the frontiers, they have been actively involved in providing support to the locals in hinterland in these challenging times.
While distributing the emergent ration supplies for the locals, including rice, atta, sugar, refined oil, salt, tea & other items the Indian Army representatives assured the civil administration & the locals of their support in the fight against the unprecedented medical emergency and educated the locals on the aspects of self quarantine, social distancing, maintaining personal hygiene and reporting the likely causes to the concerned authorities immediately.
The locals, migrant labourers and civil administration expressed their gratitude towards the Army for this noble gesture. They expressed confidence that with the combined efforts of all individuals, Government and Indian Army, they will overcome the challenge in the state.

