INDIAN ARMY RESCUES CIVILIANS IN SELA MOUNTAIN PASS IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH

NET News Desk

The Indian Army launched a major civic action operation on 29 Feb 2020 in Arunachal Pradesh to rescue stranded civilian locals and tourists at an altitude of approximately 14000 ft.

Two teams comprising Officers and Jawans of Baisakhi Brigade, along with their medical staff and recovery vehicles relentlessly worked throughout the night till the wee hours of 01 Mar 20 to help as many as 111 civilians including women and children in 70 vehicles who got stranded in heavy snow at Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh in sub-zero temperature.

The locals and tourists in distress were provided with hot tea, snacks and food at the site by the Army personnel. In addition, travellers/ tourists who were unable to continue the journey during the hours of darkness were also provided with accommodation by Army in their camp.

The tourists expressed gratitude to the officers and jawans for their efforts which they termed as a God sent help. It is pertinent to mention that Sela Pass is experiencing unusual snowfall from last three days. The CMs office which was monitoring the situation also complimented the Indian Army for their timely and effective response.