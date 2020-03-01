Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 02 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

INDIAN ARMY RESCUES CIVILIANS IN SELA MOUNTAIN PASS IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH

INDIAN ARMY RESCUES CIVILIANS IN SELA MOUNTAIN PASS IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH
March 01
13:55 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET News Desk

The Indian Army launched a major civic action operation on 29 Feb 2020 in Arunachal Pradesh to rescue stranded civilian locals and tourists at an altitude of approximately 14000 ft.

Two teams comprising Officers and Jawans of Baisakhi Brigade, along with their medical staff and recovery vehicles relentlessly worked throughout the night till the wee hours of 01 Mar 20 to help as many as 111 civilians including women and children in 70 vehicles who got stranded in heavy snow at Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh in sub-zero temperature.

88011185_2974265475953211_6529329971960217600_n

The locals and tourists in distress were provided with hot tea, snacks and food at the site by the Army personnel. In addition, travellers/ tourists who were unable to continue the journey during the hours of darkness were also provided with accommodation by Army in their camp.

88025134_2974265602619865_5129871000896274432_n

The tourists expressed gratitude to the officers and jawans for their efforts which they termed as a God sent help. It is pertinent to mention that Sela Pass is experiencing unusual snowfall from last three days. The CMs office which was monitoring the situation also complimented the Indian Army for their timely and effective response.

Tags
arunachal pradesh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.