Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 18 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Indian Army to Conduct Joint Exercise with Myanmar in Meghalaya

Indian Army to Conduct Joint Exercise with Myanmar in Meghalaya
November 18
20:28 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Indian and Myanmar armies will conduct their maiden joint exercise in India’s northeastern state of Meghalaya, an army official said on Saturday.

The five-day exercise slated to start on November 20 will be held at the newly-inaugurated state-of-the-art Joint Training Node at Umroi Cantonment, about 25 km from Shillong, the state capital of Meghalaya.

Exercise “IMBAX-2017″ is the first-ever military training exercise on United Nations Peacekeeping Operations (UNPKO) between the two nations, being conducted on the Indian soil, according to Defence Spokesperson Lt. Col. Suneet Newton.

He said 15 officers from the Myanmar Army and 16 officers from the Indian Army shall jointly train for over a period of six days.

Newton said the aim of the bilateral training event is to train the Myanmar delegation for participation in the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations under the UN Flag.

“The Indian Army has a rich experience of serving in the UNPKO and during the IMBAX-2017, the focus will be on training the Myanmar Army delegation on the tactics, procedures, expertise and methodology required by the contingent of the member nations for serving in UNPKO,” the defence spokesperson said.

Indian and Bangladesh armies successfully conducted Exercise SAMPRITI at Umroi Joint Training Node on November 11.

-IANS

Tags
IMBAX-2017Indian ArmyJoint Exercise
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.