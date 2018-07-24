Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 24 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Indian Boy Sings ‘Balam Pichkari’ on UK TV Show

Indian Boy Sings 'Balam Pichkari' on UK TV Show
July 24
14:34 2018
The Voice Kids UK edition is currently on air and one of the talents that has intrigued and impressed the judges of the show, Will.I.Am, Danny Jones and Pixie Lott, is 10-year-old Indian boy Krishna. He performed a cover of Calvin Harris and Disciples’ ‘How Deep is your Love’ and the popular Bollywood number ‘Balam Pichkari’ from Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s movie ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ at the show.

Black Eyed Peas lead singer Will.I.Am chose to mentor the child at the blind audition and when the performance concluded, the judges came on stage to get a closer look at the instrument that Krishna was playing, which was a harmonium. Will.I.Am even asked what Krishna was wearing, to which the little boy replied, “It’s a sherwani and many are studded with actual diamonds.”

In the second round, Krishna performed with Kobi and Kori for which the three contestants received a standing ovation. They performed The Coldplay ft Chainsmoker’s Something Just Like This and added a beautiful Indian classical twist to it.

- Hindustan Times

the voice
