Indian Driving experience: Will fear lead to pleasure

Partha Pratim Mazumder

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, with its enhanced penal provisions, became effective from the 1st of September. India leads the world in road fatalities; the annual rate matching the population of Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya. Indians don’t need to be given statistics and fines to wake up and smell the coffee. The fact is that road accidents have been experienced by almost every other family living in the country.

Nitin Gadkari, minister of road transport and highways, zeroed in on one word to explain the rationale behind the government’s move and that is “Fear”. Interestingly, It is an idea that basically affects the end-user who is a victim of road accidents himself or herself. What about the system where a car owner has to navigate before he or she puts her car on the road? When the government is checking the driver’s papers, it’s actually making sure that one has taken the trouble to efficiently navigate a flawed system. How does mere paperwork prevent accidents? The authority can extract Rs 5,000 from someone for not carrying a license, but that doesn’t prevent an accident from happening

In town after town, in large swathes of the country, the regional transport office (RTO) is a maze-ridden den of corruption. You don’t step into the RTO, but into the warren of chai stalls surrounding it. This is where the touts are. Most of the RTOs don’t have a vehicle to conduct a driving test. They do have a nice chart hanging with all kinds of navigation signs that one never actually sees on the road while driving. The poster is there for textbook purposes and is hardly helpful practically. In the recent past, the Indians used to get their license without having to demonstrate driving skills or passing a driving test. However, this practice is changing gradually.

In India you procure a vehicle, learn to drive it by yourself and get the license from a tout. It could be a truck, a light commercial vehicle or a motorbike. Which means that just about anyone can start driving on the road in real-time in real traffic. The dangers are immense as for what you are driving has the ability to kill you. You learn as you go along.

The working presumption is not a scientific one-that everyone’s life is dear to them, hence they will drive carefully by default. Let’s talk about the various certificates that go into putting a vehicle on the road. For instance, senior citizens need to get an eye-test, among other things. You only have to go to the right doctor embedded in the system who will give you all the certificates in a neat little file without you having to bother with getting any tests at all.

The same holds true for pollution certificates that determine the ‘fitness’ of vehicles. All it does is to provide employment to whoever gets the contract to conduct a pollution test. Often, the machine is missing when one takes one’s car for a pollution test; the man on duty says: “It’s on the highway somewhere.” In other places, they will have a machine, but it will give you a doctored, friendly reading. All this, in the end, turns out to be mere paperwork for which one pays bribes. Fear alone cannot change the set ways. The owner of the vehicle is to blame as well. We can blame governments for failing to stem the rot at the ‘rogue’ transport office, but what about the way we have chosen to drive?

Indians honk for no reason. That little moment of impatience, the illogical honking, is just one example of the peculiarities that afflict Indian drivers. Going an inch further is prioritised over waiting for your turn. When everyone behaves like this, treating other drivers like enemies or obstacles in a video game, the pleasure goes out of driving.

Indians are the most pleasure-less drivers in the world. Getting on the road is entering anarchy. Along with fear, Indians need to learn how to make the process of driving a pleasurable one.

It’s had no impact on the way people drive. Unless our driving behaviour changes, we will remain the joke madhouse of the world as far as traffic is concerned. It’s the first thing that a new visitor to India notices and the last thing she will forget. In the past, Indians had worked hard for their cars, from the Padmini Premier and Maruti 800 to the Santro and the i20, but have we learned to sit back and enjoy the fruit of our labour? Time will tell if fear will lead to pleasure; an ‘ease of driving’, as the new laws come into play.

