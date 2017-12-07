Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 07 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Indian Drone ‘Intrudes’ into China’s Airspace, ‘Crashes’: Chinese Military

Indian Drone ‘Intrudes’ into China’s Airspace, ‘Crashes’: Chinese Military
December 07
11:07 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Chinese military alleged on Thursday that an Indian drone “intruded” into China’s airspace and has “crashed”.

“The Indian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) intruded into China’s airspace and crashed recently, and Chinese border troops have conducted identification and verification over the vehicle,” Xinhua news agency quoted Zhang Shuili, deputy head of the combat bureau of the Western Theater Command’s joint staff department, as saying.

The newly-created Western Theater Command is the largest of the five military divisions in China. Tibet which shares a border with India comes under it.

“India’s move has infringed upon China’s territorial sovereignty and we are strongly dissatisfied with and opposed to this. “We will fulfil our mission and responsibility and defend China’s national sovereignty and security resolutely,” he added.

India is yet to react to the Chinese claim which comes ahead of its Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to New Delhi on December 11.

Wang will attend the foreign ministerial meet of Russia, India, and China. Indian and China were locked into a 73-day military stand-off at Doklam in the Sikkim section, which was resolved on August 28.

The stand-off put a new strain between India-China ties.

-IANS

Tags
Chinese militaryIndian Drone
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.