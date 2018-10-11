Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 11 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Indian Football Team Reach Suzhou For INternational Friendly With China

October 11
13:20 2018
NET Bureau

The Indian football team has reached Suzhou in China for the international friendly match against 76th ranked host nation on Saturday. The team was greeted by a pleasant temperature of 15 degrees.

The match is slated to be held at the Suzhou City Centre Olympic Stadium in Suzhou City. This is the first time an Indian senior national team is playing China away.

India have not ever been able to manage a victory against China in their last 17 outings for far. The last time the two teams met was in the Nehru Cup in 1997.

Indian coach Stephen Constantine said in Suzhou today that the friendly international against China will be an indicator to the team’s progress ahead of next year’s AFC Asian Cup.

Defender Pritam Kotal said they need to play friendlies against stronger opponents in order to tighten their screws before they land in the UAE for the Asian Cup.

SOURCE: All India Radio

