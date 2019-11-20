Indian football team virtually knocked out of 2022 World Cup qualifying round

NET Bureau

The Indian football team was today virtually knocked out of the 2022 World Cup qualifying round after losing 0-1 to Oman in Muscat. Mohsin Al Ghassani scored the all-important goal in the 33rd minute at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex Stadium as Oman beat India for the second time in the campaign.

Oman had defeated India 2-1 in the first leg in September in Guwahati. With just three points from five matches, India still remains at fourth spot in the Group E table, headed by Asian champions Qatar who have 13 points from five matches. Oman are at second spot with 12 points.

The Indian team is, however, still in the hunt for a third-round berth for the 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers.

Source: NewsOnAir